JUST-IN: Gov Makinde Replaces Deputy Gov, Olaniyan, With Lawal 





Following the impeachment of the Oyo State deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, members of the State House of Assembly have subsequently approved the nomination of the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Adebayo Lawal, as a replacement for Olaniyan.

The approval followed the nomination of Lawan by Governor Seyi Makinde who sent his name to the lawmakers for consideration.

The nomination was contained in a letter from the executive arm of government to the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The House had gone on a short recess after removing Olaniyan from office as the Deputy Governor and resumed to consider Lawal’s nomination as a replacementl

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, while reading the letter, said it was in response of an earlier letter sent by the lawmakers to the governor dated July 18, informing him of the removal of Olaniyan from office.

Recall that Lawal was recently announced as the running mate of Governor Makinde for the 2023 governorship election…





Source: Leadership Newspaper