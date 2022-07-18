Melaye Congratulates Osun Gov-elect, Says Victory Good Omen For PDP





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has congratulated the Osun State gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the Saturday, July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Melaye, in a release issued Sunday morning from the United Kingdom and personally signed by the former lawmaker, said the victory was well-deserved considering the fact that Adeleke was brazenly robbed in the 2018 governorship contest in the State.

He, however, urged Adeleke, a former lawmaker too, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State and as well justify the confidence reposed in him by way of his election.

Senator Melaye, who was a two-time member of the National Assembly, also rejoiced with the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the Osun victory, saying it was good omen for the party.

According to the former Kogi West lawmaker, “This is a good omen for our party and signs of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper