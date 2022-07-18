No Pact With Kwankwaso For ADC, NNPP To Merge – Nya-Etok





As the 2023 general election draws closer, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ezekiel Nyak-Etok, has denied that the party has concluded arrangements to collapse its structure to support the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

According to the rumour making the rounds, Kwankwaso, is alleged to have wooed Nya-Etok and the leadership of ADC with cash running into millions of naira, for the purported merger deal.

Akpanudoedehe, the immediate past national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned from the APC two months ago, to form alliance with the former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, to further his quest to govern Akwa Ibom, in 2023.

But Nyak-Etok, who dismissed the report as fake news said the party will not collapse its structure for anybody adding that ADC was founded with men of proven integrity, who will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper