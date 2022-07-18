Osun Poll: PDP Group Congratulates Adeleke, Adewusi





A political support group, PDP New Generation, has congratulated the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, on their victory at the State’s governorship election on Saturday.

The group’s director-general, Audu Mahmood, in an address on Monday, also commended its 130-member Youth and Women Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election, for its efforts during the campaigns.

“We congratulate the Governor-Elect of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke and his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi. We also congratulate our great party for their support towards the victory in Osun State. Truly, power belongs to the people,” Mahmood said.

The PDP New Generation DG added that the group will be preoccupied with the 2023 presidential election in order to achieve victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He pointed out that its existing National Strategic Committee (NSC) would be expanded into a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper