Ukraine: Russian War, Real Threat To Global Food Security – Enifome





An Abuja-based global affairs analyst, Mr Emesakoru Enifome, has said Russia’s war on Ukraine is a main cause of a global food crisis, warning that it could bring serious political and economic consequences.

This was contained in a statement he made available to journalists in Nigeria’s capital city on Sunday.

According to him, Ukraine is one of the biggest suppliers of foods such as sunflower oil, wheat and corn for the low-income countries across the world such as Nigeria and for the international development organisations.

While noting that Ukraine had a record-breaking grain harvest last year, collecting 107 mmt (million metric tons), he added that on average, 50 mmt of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine annually.

The statement reads, “Today it is not possible to find alternative suppliers and replace such volumes of agricultural products from Ukraine. Experts claim it is literally impossible even within the next 3-5 years.

“Experts emphasize that more…





Source: Leadership Newspaper