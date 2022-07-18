WAFCON: Nigeria, Morocco Lock Horns In Rabat For Final’s Ticket





Football enthusiasts and the media are guaranteed a feast when Cup holders Nigeria and much-improved host nation Morocco Lock Horns in the second semi final match of the ongoing 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations competition in Rabat this night.

The stage is set for what should be an interesting, engaging and thrilling encounter at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Morocco’s administrative capital, as from 9pm, with a capacity crowd expected to goad on the Atlas Lionesses.

An intimidating cauldron and a highly-motivated opposition are among the challenges nine-time champions Nigeria would be up against tonight, but President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has urged the girls to think of Nigeria and their scores of millions of fans back home when they enter the pitch against the host nation.

“The match against Morocco will be perhaps the toughest hurdle for the Super Falcons here. However, I have told them to think of our country and the teeming…





Source: Leadership Newspaper