Delta Courts Convict Pastor, 2 Others For Sexual Offences





Three persons have been convicted and sentenced by two High Court Judges in Delta State to various terms of imprisonment for sexual offences.

The convicts are Pastor Frank Osedhi (M) 46, Yunusa Lukuman (M) 46 and Ossai Mishark (M) 33 whose names and data have accordingly been entered into the Delta State Sexual Offenders Register.

The convicts were arraigned before the two courts by the office of the Attorney-general and Commissioner for Justice, through the sexual, domestic, violence and child rights unit of the Ministry of Justice.

Osedhi and Mishark were each charged and convicted of the offence of rape by Hon. Justice O.F. Enenmo of the High Court of Justice, 2 Kwale and sentenced to six years and seven years imprisonment respectively.

While Lukuman was convicted of defilement of a minor and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by Hon. Justice Ngozi Flora Azinge, High Court 4, Asaba.

The Director of Sexual Offences, Domestic Violence and Child Rights Unit of the Ministry of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper