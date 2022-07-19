INEC Rules Out Prison Inmates Voting In 2023





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the possibility of inmates in correctional facilities across the country voting during the 2023 general election.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this when the management team of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) paid a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, stressed the need to meet critical thresholds before the inmates can vote.

Nothing that with only seven months to the next general election, there was a possibility to work out the modalities for the inmates to vote, Yakubu said: “the next general election is not going to be the last election conducted by Nigeria.”

The INEC chairman expressed the commission’s commitment to an inclusive election, but pointed out to the NCoS team, that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which spell out the criteria for registration as a voter include being free and not legally incapacitated.

He said, “So even if…





Source: Leadership Newspaper