Kwara Govt Alleges Destabilisation Plot By Opposition Figures





Kwara State government, on Tuesday, said it has uncovered a grand plot by opposition figures to destabilise the state through a coordinated smear campaign against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and some other government functionaries.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Political Communication, Alh. Bashiru Adigun, disclosed this at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

Adigun accused some opposition politicians of desperate attempts to smear the image of Governor AbdulRazaq, using falsehoods of various kinds, including doctored documents, unverified claims, fake videos and other disinformation to mislead the public.

“We have invited you to this news conference to draw your attention to a plot by some opposition elements in the state, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their allies, to smear the governor and some other top government officials with falsehood in their desperate bid to return the state to backwardness and wanton diversion of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper