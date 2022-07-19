Muslim-Muslim Ticket: It’s About Personality, Not Religion – Masari





Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has affirmed his support for the selection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Sen Kassim Shettima, asserting that it is about good leadership and capacity to deliver and not his religion.

Speaking with journalists recently in Daura, Governor Masari described the former Borno State governor as a non-religious extremist and accommodating politician with brilliant and intellectual qualities to be the vice president of the country

He said: “ I fully support his nomination as the running mate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of APC.

“ I am pleased with his nomination. It is better to have a good Christian than a bad Muslim likewise, it is better to have a good Muslim than a bad Christian. So, it is about the person, not his religion.

“I know that there are some perceptions out there, but I think as important as perception is, let us understand the reality. When…





Source: Leadership Newspaper