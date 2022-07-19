NDLEA Opens Case Against Abba Kyari, Court Admits 21 Exhibits





National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has opened its case against the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The agency brought a commander of narcotics attached to its forensic unit, Mrs Patricia Afolabi, to testify as its first witness. She told the court that part of her job specification involves receiving and conducting forensic analysis on drug exhibits.

The witness said she had on February 7, 2022, received from the forensic liaison officer of the agency, Abubakar Aliyu, one sealed transparent evidence pack containing 24 dispensing pack each.

She said that each of the park contained white substance measured at 0.5 grammes. She said the package also contained a request form for analysis.

“From the analysis I conducted, which I labelled Exhibits A-X, I found out that 21 of the exhibits contained cocaine, while exhibit H to G were found to be negative.

"I then issued an analysis report of my findings,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper