NFF To Probe Alleged Match-fixing In Ogun State FA Cup





Nigeria’s Football Federation will launch an investigation into alleged match fixing between the newly crowned champions of the Ogun State FA Cup, Ijebu United Football Club and the runners-up, Remo Stars.

Remo Stars lost 3-0 on penalties to Ijebu United in the final of the Ogun State FA Cup, the state qualifying tournament where both sides finalists qualify for the NFF/Aiteo Cup competition.

But a video circulated widely on social media showed the Remo Stars goalkeeper doing nothing to stop the opposition penalties, while their outfield players fired their spot kicks wide enough to reach the touchline.

Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, described the incident as “embarrassing” and told ESPN that an investigation will be launched.

“There will be an investigation,” he said. “It is very, very embarrassing. I have already directed the head of the NFF Head of Integrity to handle the investigation.”

A source close to Remo Stars owner…





Source: Leadership Newspaper