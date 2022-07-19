Ohanaeze Celebrates Obi At 60





Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday celebrated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi at his 60th birthday, stating that he remains an exceptional Nigerian politician.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, disclosed this while fecilitating with the former governor of Anambra State on his 60th birthday.

Ogbonnia said Obi served as a state governor and left office with neither taint, tarnish nor blemish.

He described Obi as a game changer, soldier of morals, democracy archetype, the popular sentiment of youth politics, an abundance philosopher, prudent resource manager, ethnic barrier-breaker and a quintessential Igbo audacious icon.

He said the Obi’s trajectory at every juncture was dotted with ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Ogbonnia said while Obi was busy setting standards of good governance for posterity, some “other myopic, timid and mundane governors were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper