Politicians’ Ignorance Negates Good





There is so much ignorance among Nigeria’s political elite that is destroying our democracy and undermining governance. Many key players in politics and governance are not aware of their expected role in the polity. Since they are ignorant of what politics and good governance is really about, they tend to pursue shadows rather than substance! They in actuality ignore the deliverables that can make a difference to the citizenry while pursuing mere optics. Sadly, many of our leaders and office holders have never been trained in leadership and are often the product of Godfatherism in politics. The result is the preponderance of trial-and-error protagonists in leadership.

Nigerians have been paying the price for the poor leadership culture as well as recruitment of unprepared leaders. The situation is not helped by the fact that the most important jobs in the land such as the President, Vice President, Governor, Deputy Governor, Senator, House of Representatives Member, State House of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper