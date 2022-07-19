SUV Car Rams Into Newspapers’ Stand, Kills 3 Readers





Tragedy struck in Warri, Delta State at the weekend when a white colour Range Rover Jeep with registration number Delta EFR 940 TT rammed into the popular newspaper stand at Iyara roundabout in the area, killing three persons, while one was injured in the process.

An eyewitness who narrated the story to our correspondent said the incident occurred when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle that was on high speed tried to negotiate the roundabout but lost control of the vehicle and killed three readers on the spot.

It was gathered that the driver sustained serious injuries, while the two girls in the vehicle were unhurt. Some police men were seen investigating the accident when our correspondent arrived the scene of the incident

Police public relations officer for Delta command, DSP Bright Edafe, requested that a text message should be sent to him when he was asked to confirm the accident. He was yet to respond to the enquiries at the time of filing this report.





Source: Leadership Newspaper