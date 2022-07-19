Terrorists Kidnap 9 In Katsina





Suspected terrorists have invaded Shema Quarters in Dutsin-Ma local government area of Katsina State and kidnapped about nine residents.

The gunmen, who came in a large number, defied the heavy downpour on Sunday at about 11:30 pm to attack the neighbourhood and abducted the victims before security personnel arrived at the scene.

A reliable source said the terrorists overran the area with sophisticated weapons, arrows and machetes while the residents were sleeping.

He said the terrorists raided the residence of one Usman Abdullahi Yarima and abducted his two wives and three other members of the family before moving to another house where they kidnapped two women and two other relatives.

The source added that the husbands of the kidnapped women who were overpowered by the bandits, fled for safety.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Gambo Isah, said “there was an attack. I am aware of it but I can’t give the full account because the report I have is still sketchy.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper