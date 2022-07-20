2023: You Are Going To Win, Buhari Tells Tinubu’s Running Mate Shettima





President Muhammadu Buhari struck a chord of humour on Wednesday at the State House in Abuja while responding to a flowery speech by Senator Kashim Shettima, the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, saying, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

President Buhari, who received the VP candidate shortly after he was unveiled by the leadership of the party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he was very happy with the choice of the former governor of Borno State as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well. You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper