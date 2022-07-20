ASUU Strike: NLC Solidarity Protest Illegal, Says Federal Govt





The federal government, on Wednesday, declared as unlawful, the street protest planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the striking members of the University-based unions.

The Congress has announced that it would embark on a two-day nationwide protest on July 26 and 27, to press home the need to resolve the over five-month-old strike especially by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Besides NLC, some other labour unions in the medical and aviation sectors had equally threatened the Federal Government with solidarity strike in support of ASUU.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the Federal Government’s position to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, since the NLC has no dispute with government, its planned street protest was illegal.

The Minister observed that what the Congress was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper