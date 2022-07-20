BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Osun Gov-elect Adeleke





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return (CoR) to Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presentation of the certificate came about 72 hours after Adeleke was declared the winner of the Saturday, July 16 governorship poll, garnering 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

The INEC National Commissioner supervising Osun, Ogun, and Oyo States, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, who presented the certificate to Adeleke, also presented another certificate of return to the deputy governor-elect, Prince Kola Adewusi.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the certificate at a brief ceremony held at Osun State INEC office in Osogbo, Adeleke dedicated his victory at the poll to the memory of his late older brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and the people of the State.

The PDP had won 17 of the 30 local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper