Hunters To Help Imo Govt Curb Insecurity





Imo State commander of the Nigerian Hunters Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Dr. Fabian Iwuoha has expressed commitment to partner with the Imo state government to check the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said when adequate security is provided, the government would concentrate on administering the state to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Iwuoha spoke yesterday during a conference with officers of the command held in Owerri, the state capital.

The commander charged officers and men of the command to rededicate themselves to duty as the federal government is set to remunerate them adequately.

He stressed that this is a new dawn, a new reawakening and call to duty as the command is set to reward excellence, so as to encourage others to put in their best in the service of the Nation.

His words, “We are here for serious business and you must contribute your quota for the development of the nation. The command will not tolerate indiscipline and you must all rededicate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper