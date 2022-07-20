Japanese Emperor Confers Country’s Highest Award On Gumel





Japanese Emperor Hironomiya Naruhito has conferred his country’s highest award “Order of the Rising Sun” on the president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel.

The Japanese ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, presented the award to Engr Gumel on behalf of the Emperor Naruhito yesterday at his residence in Abuja, in recognition of Gumel’s contributions to promoting friendship between Japan and Nigeria through sports.

Kazuyoshi praised Gumel’s sterling qualities in sports development, saying Emperor Naruhito appreciates the NOC president’s instrumentality in building relations with the Japanese Olympic Committee and his significant roles in the promotion of bilateral cooperation between Republic of Japan and Nigeria over the years through the Olympic Games.

“Receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, one of the highest orders awarded in the name of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, in recognition of your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper