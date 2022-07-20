MediaReach Retains 1st Position In Media Agency





MediaReach OMD has retained the number one media agency position in Nigeria with more major awards on its shelf.

The agency snagged 13 trophies at the 2022 Pitchers Award.

These include two gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals which the agency won across various categories.

OMD Worldwide was awarded Media Network of the Year 2022 at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity while Team OMD Nigeria’s entry for the Global Young Lions Media Competition 2022 was shortlisted top 6 for the first time.

Maintaining the winning streak, OMD Nigeria also dominated the 2022 Young Lions Media Competition in Nigeria by earning the first and third positions.

The competition is open to young media professionals under 30 years across the industry – for an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Staff representatives for OMD Nigeria, Motolani Olusile and Ezinne Eze retained the titles for the second year in a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper