‘New NNPC Unveiled For Nigeria’s Energy Security’





President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), affirming that the company is mandated by law to ensure that Nigeria’s national energy security is guaranteed.

Speaking at the historic occasion at the State House Conference Centre, the president said Africa’s largest national oil company (NOC) would also support sustainable growth across other sectors of the economy as it delivers energy to the world.

At the event, which featured a special rendition of the theme song ”Energy for Today, Energy for Tomorrow, Energy for Everyone” by an ensemble, the president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, recounted how God had used him to consistently play an important role in shaping the destiny of the country’s NOC in the last 45 years.

He expressed optimism that the NNPC Limited will sustainably deliver value to its over 200 million shareholders and the global energy community, operate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper