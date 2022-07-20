Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea In Partnership Talks To Boost Gas Production





Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have started talks on commercial partnership to boost gas production for the benefit of both countries.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Lima, made this known while speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, following the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The Nigerian Government through this measure has officially changed the NNPC from a wholly state-owned outfit to a commercial oil company.

Lima noted that strengthening the bilateral relations on oil and gas with Nigeria will help in eradicating energy poverty, increasing and utilizing gas supply for the benefit of African citizens.

“Equatorial Guinea is working close with Nigeria regarding the possibility of utilizing the gas for the benefit of our both people, especially for the purpose eradicating the energy poverty.

“And we are working on the possibility to sign a bilateral agreement that will allow more commercial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper