Nigerian Firm Meets Zimbabwean President As Country Targets 1.2m Housing Units





In expanding the frontiers of his international network and take the campaign for affordable and efficient housing scheme beyond the shores of Nigeria, the chairman of DOMAK Group International, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, has met with the President of Zimbabwe, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, at the State House in Harare, the country’s capital city.

The visit was aimed at actualising the dream of President Mnangagwa of ensuring that more investors are brought into Zimbabwe to advance the horizon of infrastructure, particularly in the housing sector.

At the meeting, President Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment to lay a solid foundation that will ensure the delivery of no fewer than 1.2 million housing units before 2050 for the Zimbabwean citizens.

The project targets youths and women population.

Dr. Azonobi, who doubles as the vice president of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, expressed willingness to replicate the many successes his DOMAK Group International has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper