Osun, INEC, Other Stakeholders Ahead Of 2023





The Osun State governorship election has come and gone leaving in its trail analyses of the democratic journey so far. And as is to be expected, stock- taking has begun. From the electorate, political actors, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all the critical stakeholders are reflecting on the conduct of the off- season exercise that, with the Ekiti polls before it, serve as pointer to what Nigerians may have to expect in the general election in 2023.

More critical, in our opinion, is the fact that such introspection will significantly show how prepared or otherwise, the non-partisan stakeholders are ahead of the 2023 exercise, which for many, will be keenly contested and, if poorly handled, may have a telling impact on the stability and unity of the country. As much as perception of partisanship could easily portend danger for the system, an honest logistics failure would spark a crisis of immense proportions.

Nonetheless and to INEC’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper