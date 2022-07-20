Self-medication: Why You Need A Diagnosis, Prescription





Self-medication, is the practice of administering drugs to oneself or family without a diagnosis or physician’s prescription.

However, the chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT Chapter, Pharm. Ifeanyin Ikebudu, said though it is very easy to self medicate, the practice is dangerous as it could lead to drug resistance, damage the kidney and worsen the ailment.

The pharmacist told LEADERSHIP that so many ailments have interlinking symptoms that don’t necessarily have the same diagnosis.

He said when a person takes the wrong medicine for an ailment or inappropriate dosage or duration, it could lead to exacerbation of the ailment which in some cases, could lead to death or permanent disability.

Ikebudu said for instance, hepatitis have symptoms that are related to many other fevers; like malaria fever, thypiod fever and the rest, saying When people come down with such ailment, they tend to think that it is one of the ‘common fevers’ and may treat as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper