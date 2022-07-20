Taraba APC Guber Candidate, Bwacha, Denies Backing Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket





The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has denied reports suggesting that he supports the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling party.

A statement titled, ‘APC’s Presidential Running Mate: The Position of Senator Bwacha’,

signed by Bwacha’s Personal Assistant on Media and Strategy, Amb. Rikwense Muri, said religious diversity must be put into political calculations.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to an online newspaper publication where it was alleged that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has endorsed Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the APC claiming that our religious diversity does not matter in our political calculations.

“We want to make it clear that as a Christian politician from Northern Nigeria, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, CON does not support Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency. He also doesn’t support Christian–Christian ticket for Taraba State gubernatorial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper