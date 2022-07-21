54 NDLEA Denies Involvement In Sale Of Ikoyi Properties





National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied involvement in the sale of its former headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The anti-narcotics agency, which reacted to an anonymous write up going round on WhatsApp platforms that a certain former chairman/CEO of the agency sold off its headquarters office buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos, leaving officers and men stranded, said the building never belonged to the agency in first place and there was no way any NDLEA chairman could have sold it.

Part of the statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said: “The agency wishes to state that buildings referred to in the circulating piece, which did not belong to it in the first place, served as its national headquarters before its relocation to Abuja some years ago.

“It should be noted that a Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on federal government landed properties took over the buildings following a government directive that all vacated or under-utilised government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper