CBN Disburses N221.19bn Through Interventions In 2 Months





The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said, the apex bank disbursed N221.19 billion between May and June this year under its several intervention programmes aimed at stimulating growth in the Nigerian economy.

Emefiele made this known at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which was held in Lagos. He noted that the MPC had during the two day meeting reviewed the performance of the bank’s intervention programmes targeted at stimulating productivity in agriculture, manufacturing/industries, energy/infrastructure, healthcare, exports and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to him, between May and June 2022, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the CBN had released the sum of N3.62 billion, as disbursements to 12 projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, to over 4.21 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21…





Source: Leadership Newspaper