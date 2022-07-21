INEC Deploys New REC To Kogi, To Publish Gov’ship Candidates, Others’ Particulars Friday





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, to Kogi State.

This is even as the Commission said it will publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide on Friday, July 22, 2022, as required by law.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this while speaking at the swearing-in of the new Resident Electoral Commissioner on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to all Nigerians (citizens and aspirants) to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the particulars of the candidates and to seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law as provided in Section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.

Already, he said the Commission has been inundated by numerous pre-election cases arising from the conduct of congresses and primaries by political parties for the 2023 General…





Source: Leadership Newspaper