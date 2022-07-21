IPPIS: 3,657 Civil Servants Undergoing Prosecution By ICPC – HoSF





Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said that a total number of 3,657 civil servants were undergoing prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that 61,446 civil servants have so far been verified in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters with 874 officers suspended from IPPIS platform.

She disclosed this during the briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the implementation of the IPPIS has been saving an average N2 billion for the government annually.

Responding to question on why the government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could not agree on the use of the IPPIS for their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper