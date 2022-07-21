I’ve Executed 266 Ecological Projects In 7 Years – Buhari





A total of 266 ecological projects have been completed across the country in the last seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari declared yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking at the launch of a compendium of ecological projects undertaken by this administration, the president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said 332 ecological projects were approved during the period in review, out of which 266 were accomplished while the remaining 66 are at different stages of completion.

The president, who launched the publication before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the management team of the Ecological Project Office (EPO), for the judicious use of available resources for the effective implementation of approved projects, as well as the initiative for the publication.

In order to leverage the benefits accruable to government from the commendable efforts of the EPO, and the effective





Source: Leadership Newspaper