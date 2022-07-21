JUST-IN: After Super Falcons Protest, Buhari Approves Funds For Players’ Allowances 





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved some funds for the payment of Super Falcons’ allowances and match winning bonuses at the ongoing 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The approval came after the women national team players boycotted

scheduled training on Wednesday in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of their third-place match against Zambia in agitation for their allowances and winning bonuses running into millions of naira.

LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that the Falcons were only paid part of their camp allowances, while their WAFCON qualifying bonuses and tournament allowances were yet to be paid, which forced the players into snubbing training, insisting they must be paid before returning to the pitch.

Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Sports that President Buhari has given approval for the intervention fund requested by the Sports Ministry for the payment of Super Falcons’…





Source: Leadership Newspaper