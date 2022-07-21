My Trip To US, UK Not To Report Buhari, Says Gov Ortom





Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed insinuations that his trip to the United States and United Kingdom was to report President Muhammadu Buhari to the international community.

The governor, who debunked the rumour when he featured on Arise News Television breakfast show, ‘The Morning Show’, said that his trip was to correct the misrepresentation of facts on the terrorist activities going on in Benue State and the country at large.

According to him, “I am only stating the obvious in the country. The situation in Benue State and the country is not hidden. I am learned enough to know that Nigeria is a sovereign country and I know that I cannot go and report it to the UK, US or other bodies.”

The governor further disclosed that, “Today if Nigeria disintegrate and slide into crisis, it will affect the world. The humanitarian crisis will be huge. It is not about partisanship. I am only concerned about the country. Several of the Fulanis have stated on several…





Source: Leadership Newspaper