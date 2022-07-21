Reps Ask CBN To Address Delays In Electronic Bank Transfers





House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address delays arising from instant (Inter-Bank) electronic funds transfer services in Nigeria with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

The House also urged the CBN to make regulations with respect to the procedure channelling complaints by aggrieved customers and mandated the Committee on Banking and Currency to ensure compliance.

This followed the adoption of a motion on a Call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to Ensure Swift E-Fund Transfer Services in Nigeria by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello.

The House noted that pursuant to Sections 2(d), 33(I)b) and 47(2) of the CBN Act, 2007, the Central Bank of Nigeria is saddled with the duty and responsibility to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria.

It also noted that via a circular dated September 13, 2018, the CBN issued a regulation on instant (Inter-Bank) Electronic Funds Transfer Services targeted at various payment platforms that seek to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper