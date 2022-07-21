We Killed ESN Members, Not Wedding Guests In Imo – DSS





Department of State Services (DSS) has opened up on the killing of seven persons in Imo State, who were alleged to be wedding guests.

In what it termed its clarification yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on what has been classified as “Awomama Killings”, the DSS said the victims were alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The DSS insisted that the victims killed on Sunday were members of ESN and not guests coming from a wedding ceremony as against earlier reports.

The agency made this known in a statement made available to newsmen when it paraded the suspect at the command in Owerri.

The DSS said the victims fell during a fierce gun battle between a joint security team and the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network last Sunday.

It said with the assistance of Chinonso Mmerem (aka Network), one of the arrested ESN members, the joint security team carried out the operation in a camp at Awomama and…





