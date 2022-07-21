You Attracted Nothing To Rivers As Minister, Wike Tells Amaechi





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has berated his predecessor and the immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for not attracting any project to the state while serving as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This is as he wished the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties on the ballot against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next year’s elections ill-luck.

Wike spoke on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt while signing more contract agreements with a construction company, Julius Berger, including award of two new flyover projects.

The governor said: “What will the former minister (Amaecchi) tell them (Rivers voters) that he brought? I was a minister; as I sit here, I can count what I brought as Minster of State to Rivers. So, you were the main minister, of the lucrative ministry; what did you bring to Rivers?, Not one thing, not one.

“Now they removed you. You now want to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper