Aleru: Security Experts Seek Stiffer Punishment For Suspended Zamfara Emir





Security experts have asked the Zamfara State government and the federal government to severely punish the suspended Zamfara Emir for ceding parts of Nigerian territory to a terror kingpin.

The Yandoto Emirate Council in Zamfara State last Saturday turbaned a bandit kingpin, Adamu Aleru as Sarkin Fulani. The emirate justified its decision and described Aleru as a “repentant bandit leader and peace promoter”, who has helped the community to ensure that farmers have access to farms without any attack.

Though the state government following outcry suspended the Emir of Birnin Yandoto, Alhaji Aliyu Garba Marafa, a public and private security analyst and trainer, Major Banjo Daniel (retired) said such a move was tantamount to ceding portions of Nigerian territory to the terror kingpin and called on the government to ensure stiffer punishment to serve as deterrent to other traditional leaders.

Why We Turbaned Bandit Leader, Aleru – Yandoto Emirate

Source: Leadership Newspaper