Alleged Perjury: Court Allows Order To Compel IGP To Arrest Tinubu





Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the request of the Incorporated Trustees of Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy to apply for an order of mandamus that will compel the inspector-general of police (IGP) to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury.

The court granted the leave while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application argued by the group through its lawyer, Mr Ugo Nwofor.

The ex-parte application was filed by the group following the alleged refusal of the inspector-general of police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, to effect the arrest and prosecution of the former Lagos State governor for allegedly supplying false information on oath in respect of his educational qualifications.

Nwofor who moved the application, informed Justice Ekwo that he predicated his argument on the rule of the Federal High Court to first obtain permission of the court before proceeding with a suit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper