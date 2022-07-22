Capitol Invasion: Jury Finds Trump’s Ally Guilty Of Contempt Of Congress





A US jury has found former President Donald Trump’s strategist, Steve Bannon, guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Mr Bannon, 68, was indicted last year over his failure to co-operate with the congressional committee probing the events leading up to the Capitol riot.

The former White House chief strategist is said to have been an unofficial adviser to Mr Trump at the time of the insurrection on 6 January 2021.

He faces up to two years in jail and up to $200,000 (£167,000) in fines.

Mr Bannon will report to probation officers before leaving the court on Friday.

His sentencing hearing has been set for 21 October.

Lawyers with the US Department of Justice had argued that Mr Bannon felt “above the law” by ignoring a “mandatory” legal summons from the congressional committee investigating the 6 January breach of the US Capitol.

“Our government only works if people show up, it only works if people play by the rules, and it only works if people are held accountable when they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper