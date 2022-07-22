Customs Arrests Clearing Agents For Forging Signature At Tin-Can Port





The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, said it arrested a syndicate responsible for illegally exiting foreign used vehicles also known as ‘Tokunbo’ from the seaport.

The command also said it intercepted 300 rounds of live ammunition, one pistol and two empty magazines alongside a suspect that has connection to the importation of the contraband.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, Tin-Can Island Port, Compt. Adekunle Oloyede, said the syndicate, which comprised of four clearing agents, forged his signature to exit four heavy duty trucks and three Jeeps.

Oloyede further explained that luck ran out of the four clearing agents when they attempted to take another set of imported vehicles out of the port using forged signatures.

He said, “We discovered an incident of forgery of the signature of the Area Controller that is why you have these vehicles here. The standard procedure for the clearance of non-standard…





Source: Leadership Newspaper