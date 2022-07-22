Group Moves Against Sexual Exploitation, To Install Queen Of Nigerian Institutions





Sex for Grades or sexual molestation within the educational sector is gradually becoming a prevalent scourge and slipping beyond control.

Consequently, Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Female Students, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association & Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria, are set to install a Queen Of Nigerian Institutions not just a queen but a Queen who will stand up as a beacon of hope and voice to the voiceless in Nigerian universities, and fight against sexual exploitation of vulnerable young ladies within the tertiary educational sector.

This event will feature runway show by the contestants from different institutions, campuses and female Dropouts, cultural display, talent display, speeches, dance, food and entertainment.

Xender Modeling Agency is an organization that aspires to be the voice, nationally, for the drive towards the prevention and eradication of sexual exploitation of vulnerable young girls and ladies within…





Source: Leadership Newspaper