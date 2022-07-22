Jet A1: Ibom Air Mulls Flight Cancelations As Air Peace Laments Scarcity





The scarcity of aviation fuel is hitting airline operators hard as Ibom Air and Air Peace, on Friday, separately hinted passengers to expect flight cancellations in the coming days.

In separate press statements made available to LEADERSHIP by Ibom Air and Air Peace, the two airlines said the scarcity of Jet A1 was greatly impacting their operations and might consequently lead to flight cancellations.

In a press statement signed by the

GM Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, the airline said, “this is to bring to your (customer’s) notice that the growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations.

“While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

“At Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our ability to operate our flight schedule as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper