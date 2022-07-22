JUST-IN: Angry Passengers Besiege Dana Air Counter, Demand Ticket Refund





Angry passengers of Dana Air, on Thursday, besieged the counter of the airline at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), demanding refund of their ticket fares.

Recall that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had on Wednesday night, suspended the Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022 over financial struggles and recurrent flight incidents.

The suspension, according to NCAA director-general, Capt. Musa Nuhu, was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

He said, “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the Airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet…





Source: Leadership Newspaper