NERC Partners Orientation Agency To Sensitise Electricity Consumers





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to sensitize consumers of their rights and obligations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.

Speaking at a brief signing ceremony, the chairman of NERC, Engr Sanusi Garba said it was important that consumers know their rights and demand for it in the power sector.

Sanusi noted that the Commission was mandated by the power sector law to protect consumers in the industry.

The NERC boss who was represented by the Commissioner, Legal, Mr. Dafe Akpeneye noted that as a sector that is very technical, it is important that consumers understand how it is managed.

According to him, “Our sector requires a lot of sensitisation and we are meeting with NOA because we know that we cannot do the sensitization on our own. We have a very large country with a population of over 200 million people in 774 local government areas.

“Our sector…





Source: Leadership Newspaper