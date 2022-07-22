Recent Elections, Proof Of My Irreversible Commitment To Credible Polls – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja declared that the off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States have confirmed his administration’s irreversible commitment to credible and violence-free polls in the country.

Receiving a delegation from Nasarawa State, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the electorate to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections to ensure continuity in the polity, and stability in the country and West African region.

The President told the high-powered delegation led by the State governor, Abdullahi Sule, that the Electoral Act 2022, signed by him earlier this year, was an attestation of the fulfilment of the administration’s determination and commitment to the tenets of the rule of law.

‘‘On the issues of credible, free and fair elections in the country, I have always re-assured my listeners both at home and abroad, my personal desire and indeed the priority of this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper