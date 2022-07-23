ARTSPLIT Kicks-off Contemporary Nigerian Arts Auction





ARTSPLIT, the pioneering art trading platform for African art, has kicked-off the maiden edition of a MOCONA (Modern and Contemporary Nigerian Arts) Auction for two weeks from 15 to 31 July, 2022.

This first-of-its-kind auction, titled Ode to Mastery, will feature five prominent Nigerian artists who are key drivers of the contemporary art scene on the continent: Abiodun Olaku, Duke Asidere, Edosa Ogiguo, El-Dragg Okwoju and Oliver Enwonwu.

The MOCONA auction will be a split auction, followed by a lease auction of individual works from the five artists. The works will also be available for physical viewing at Hourglass Gallery – 979 Saka Jojo St, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos for the duration of the auction.

The ARTSPLIT app allows users to own fractions of prominent African artworks, also known as “Splits,” and keep or trade them on the app if they win the “Split Auction.” The Splits allow multiple people to co-own a single iconic piece of art, which no other art platform allows….





Source: Leadership Newspaper