Atiku, Tinubu Wrangle Over Credibility Ahead Of 2023





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday engaged in a credibility battle ahead of the 2023 general election.

While the PDP standard bearer said Tinubu betrayed his party in 2007, the APC presidential candidate said Atiku was the real betrayer who shortchanged Nigerians by reneging on the gentleman’s agreement of power rotation between the northern and southern part of the country.

Casting the first stone in the credibility battle was Atiku who accused Tinubu of refusing to support the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in the 2007 presidential election because his demand to run on a Muslim/Muslim ticket was rejected.

Atiku who was the ACN presidential candidate at the time said Tinubu supported PDP in 2007after he (Atiku) turned down the former Lagos State governor’s demand to be vice presidential candidate.

Source: Leadership Newspaper