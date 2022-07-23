CJTF To Govt: Involve Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina Youths In Military Operations





The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has called on the Nigerian government to include indigenous youths of Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina State in all military operations.

According to the CJTF, the youths know their communities very well and were willing to contribute their qouta in the fighting against terrorists.

Speaking at its national summit in Abuja, which brought all stakeholders together, the national chairman of CJTF, Dr Kailani Mohammed, said with the success story they achieved in the North-East, the youths in the North-West should be included in the military operations in their areas.

He added that the CJTF has a formidable way of recruiting youths that will assist in the military operations.

“The Nigerian military’s operations against insurgency and kidnapping currently taking place in Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina require a similar approach of military operatives and civilians.

“The local youths know their communities very well and they are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper